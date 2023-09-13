Bulawayo Province Division Two Title Race Getting tense

Gerald Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo Province Division Two Soccer League title race is getting tenser, with neither of the top three teams willing to give ground their rivals.

Log leaders Chicken Inn followed up their 1-0 win against Nust FC on Tuesday with another 1-0 victory away to Bhekeni Celtics over the weekend.

They stay on top of the log and remain unbeaten after the start of second-leg matches.

The goal scorer against Nust and top performer at Ntabazinduna, Michael Ndlovu said that the victory against Celtics was very crucial considering the fact that they were away from home.

“We are at a point of our season where winning is the only thing that matters. Anything could have happened against Bhekeni and the same also could have happened last Tuesday against Nust. I am just happy that despite all these challenges, we keep our heads together as a team and it has a positive impact on us,” said Ndlovu.

Guide Goddard’s side has a two-point lead over a resilient side in Zebra Revolution and they will know that one slip-up might cost them the remainder of their beautiful start to the season.

Second-placed Zebra Revolution demolished a good Bulawayo City side 5-0 at Sizinda.

Mkhokheli Dube’s men understand that a single slip-up from their tile rivals would enhance their edging closer to the top.

Nigel Nyamakope who is one of the top players in the Zebra Revolution team said that they have the advantage as they are not under pressure.

“We are chasing and they are leading. They know that they cannot make any silly mistake, which is something that we try to take advantage of,” said Nyamakope

Third-placed Toronto, who are quietly maintaining their consistent chase for promotion once again grabbed a hard-fought 3-2 victory at home against FMSA Umguza.

There was a high-scoring match when relegation-threatened sides Bantu Leopards and bottom club Lupane State University clashed. Bantu won the match 6-1.

Week 23 Results

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Nust, Bantu Leopards 6-1 LSU, Njube Spurs 0-1 Khami United, Toronto 3-2 FMSA Umguza, Zebra Revolution 5-0 Bulawayo City, Bhekeni Celtics 0-1 Chicken Inn