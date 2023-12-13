Bulawayo Province launches Presidential Inputs Scheme for lntwasa/Pfumvudza Programme

By Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

BULAWAYO Province is set to launch this year’s Presidential Inputs Scheme for the lntwasa/Pfumvudza program today at Nketa 8 Hall. Hundreds of residents have gathered in anticipation of receiving inputs for the Government’s Climate Proofing program.

Cde Albert Mavunga, the recently elected Nketa Constituency National Assembly representative, emphasized that the Presidential Inputs Scheme is intended for all Zimbabweans.

Grateful residents expressed their appreciation to the President and the Government for providing them with inputs, stating that this support will enhance their food security.