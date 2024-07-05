Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Urges Public to Take Responsibility for Environmental Cleanliness

River Valley Properties Private Limited group ceo Dr Smelly Dube and chairman Engineer Mncedisi Dube lead the clean up campaign held in Woodlands suburb.

mpofuamos[email protected]

BULAWAYO, 2024-07-05 – Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube yesterday called on the public to take responsibility as stewards of their environments by maintaining cleanliness.

She emphasised the importance of regularising efforts to ensure clean, safe, and healthy surroundings throughout the city, to participants during the national clean-up exercise.

President Mnangagwa declared that the first Friday of every month between 8AM and 10AM should be dedicated to the national clean-up exercise.

Various stakeholders, including the Environment Management Agency (EMA), Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), and the Bulawayo City Council (BCC), participated in the clean-up conducted along Samuel Parirenyatwa between 1st and 4th street in Bulawayo.

Addressing the participants, Minister Ncube pleaded with residents to continue being good stewards of the environment and make deliberate efforts to maintain cleanliness.

She challenged all economic sectors in the city to devise sustainable mechanisms for implementing optimal waste management strategies.

The minister also re-emphasised the dangers of drug and substance abuse, urging youths to refrain from taking drugs for the sake of themselves and their families.

She encouraged those seeking rehabilitation to visit her office and seek assistance from police and counsellors, aligning with the national goal of eliminating drug-related losses.

Minister Ncube stressed that cleaning responsibilities extend to everyone across different sectors and underlined the crucial involvement of the general public in fostering the sustainable changes advocated through monthly clean-up campaigns