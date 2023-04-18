Bulawayo provincial Minister’s Charity Ball a success

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

HUNDREDS of people gathered at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo on the eve of Independence Day, for the Minister for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Charity Ball to raise funds and goods for the less privileged.

Zimbabwe yesterday celebrated 43 years of self-rule through various provincial ceremonies around the county with the main celebrations being held at Mount Darwin High School, in line with taking the national event to other provinces.

Last year Bulawayo was the first to get a taste of the Independence Day main celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium.

On Monday, the Minister’s ball was attended by Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mr Paul Nyoni who was representing the resident minister Judith Ncube, while the Mayor of Bulawayo, Councillor Solomon Mguni was represented by Ward 9 Councillor Donaldson Mabuto.

Zanu-PF members such as Cde Butholezwe Ndlovu, Cde Nkosana Mnkandla, members of the Joint Operation Command (JOC) were also in attendance.

It was a night of song and dance as the hundreds of delegates gathered to not only celebrate but to remember the less privileged.

Before proceedings and festivities, there was an auction where various goods such as books, food items, and drinks were auctioned off at higher prices than their purchase price.

Thereafter, delegates pledged money and food items such as cows, rice, mealie meal, and bread for feeding the masses yesterday and also to donate to the less privileged.

The auction was led by renowned MCs Ms Sizwakele Ndlovu and poet Ms Sithandazile Dube.

Preliminary amounts raised totalled over US$1 500 and over ZW$1 million, before the final amounts that will be released in due course.

Thereafter musician Ramsey K and the Big Ray band took over the entertainment and belted yesteryear tunes that got the crowd on its feet. He sang covers of songs by Lovemore Majaivana, Brenda Fassie, Dalom Kids, Marshal Munhumumwe, Bhundu Boys and Oliver Mtukudzi.

There was a countdown and when the clock struck midnight, the champagne was popped in a celebratory mood marking the 43rd anniversary of Zimbabwe’s independence.

In her remarks, Minister Ncube said vulnerable groups have been identified so as to benefit from the donations.

“The proceeds are going to be donated to the different charities in the city of Kings and Queens which include vulnerable groups in society such as the disabled, elderly and orphans. My office works closely with the department of Social Welfare in identifying the less privileged,” said Minister Ncube.

Poverty is a complex multi-dimensional phenomenon which includes; lack of access to resources, goods and services and income resulting in individual and group deprivation, vulnerability and powerlessness, therefore as a province we must contribute to the alleviation of poverty through giving and helping the needy,” said Minister Ncube.

She said President Mnangagwa is committed to poverty reduction which is in line with Sustainable Development Goal 1 that aims at ending poverty in all its forms everywhere.

“Lifting people out of poverty to better standards of life must be one of our core values as a Nation, Ort country has made significant strides towards ending poverty and hunger. This has made significant strides towards ending poverty and hunger. This has seen the implementation of various policies and programmes to support and empower communal and small-scale farmers,” said Minister Ncube.

She said Government in pursuit of lifting people out of poverty has provided agricultural inputs, equipment and technical support to farmers, especially the vulnerable and tis has contributed to household and national food nutrition security.

Minister Ncube said the donations will complement President Mnangagwa’s quest for poverty eradication and fostering inclusive development which leaves no one and no place behind, towards making Zimbabwe an Upper Middle-Income Society by 2030.

“Charity donations to the needy are a means of empowerment of all vulnerable people, it is prerequisite for sustainable development and pro poor reduction, moreover it is also central to the attainment of gender and social equality, which are all necessary for ensuring vibrant, healthy and inclusive communities,” said Minister Ncube.