Bulawayo Public Speaking competitions finals this Friday

A Mzilikazi High School pupil makes her presentation during the first round of the Bulawayo schools public speaking competitions

Tafadzwa Chibukwa, Online Reporter

The Bulawayo public speaking competitions have reconvened, after taking a Covid-19-induced sabbatical in 2020.

The competition which kick-started a fortnight ago is on its last week, with the finals being held next Friday at the Zimbabwe Music Academy. The competitions are being hosted by the Rotary Club of Bulawayo South.

A total of 34 schools were part of the competitions, which have seen only 10 making it to the finals.

The competition is aimed at building confidence and leadership skills in students.

President of the Rotary Club Bulawayo South District, Mr Jacob Nyathi said they are proud to have resumed the competitions after having shut down due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“We are proud to have the competitions resume after the Covid-19 pandemic. Our mandate is to build confidence and leadership skills in our students. We want to make this event the talk of the town so that pupils benefit from participating in such events. More events should be made such that students are all actively involved and taking part in all extracurricular activities,” he said.

Mr Nyathi added that the winners of the competition stand to win prize money, which would be useful for the school’s clubs.

The last edition of the Bulawayo Public speaking competitions was held in 2020 where Dominican Convent High School emerged victorious.

Defending champions of the competition, Dominican High School Public speaking club patron, Mrs Thecla Ruswa said they are happy the competitions have resumed.

She said they are looking forward to extending their reign to three years.

“As the defending champions, we are anxious to be competing in this year’s competition but we look forward to reigning supreme again and taking home the prize money. We have been champions for the last two competitions hence we will not lose this time,” said Mrs Ruswa

