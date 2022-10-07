Bulawayo rappers collaborate with Germany producer

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-GERMANY ties are being tightened as rappers Lord Skeelz, Killemol, Sativa, Hunter and producer Lokn have teamed up with The German producer Koln and will be releasing a track titled “Broken Curse” today.

The cocktail mix boasts of an Electronic Dance Music and Amapiano sound laced with bars, metaphors and rhymes.

One of the producers Loshy said the song is about love and was tailor-made for the local and Western fan base.

“Broken Curse is a song about love where one yearns for affection from their other half. People are set to hear and enjoy a new brand of sound which doesn’t conform to what they are used to,” said Loshy.

Koln, Loshy and Lungz D oversaw the recording, mixing and mastering of the song which is set to be released on all digital stores.

Surely, Bulawayo’s music sector is showing signs of life and improvement. Such moves have proved fruitful as seen in past collaborations such as the late Cal Vin’s feature of South African rapper Cassper Nyovest. – @eMKlass_49