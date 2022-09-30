Bulawayo re-launches cycling culture promotion

Michael Makuza/Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporters

THE City of Bulawayo is set to re-launch cycling as a health and economic value chain enhancing activity that also promotes industry development, tourism growth and employment creation.

The local authority says preparations are underway for the official launch of the cycling programme on Wednesday 12 October 2022 with a stakeholders meeting set for Monday next week.

Hopes are high that the initiative will also help ease congestion on roads and contribute to management of air pollution, obtaining positive carbon credits and reducing the cost of transport in line with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The City of Bulawayo is working towards ensuring a smart mobility and transportation system in a bid to achieve our vision of being a Leading Smart Transformative City by 2024,” said council in a statement.

“To this end, we are planning on re- introducing cycling as a culture in a bid to improve the economic value chains that lead to industry development and employment creation.”

The council said it will use the Monday meeting to engage stakeholders over the issue and at the same time promote tourism growth in Bulawayo as one of the key economic activities.

City of Bulawayo economic development officer, Mr Kholisani Moyo, has urged youths to leverage on the cycling programme to promote tourism growth.

“We want to re-introduce cycling or revive the cycling industry in Bulawayo,” said Mr Moyo

“We have already started meeting deferent stakeholders about the cycling programme for Bulawayo and we will be cycling throughout Sanganai\Hlanganani Expo.”