Bulawayo records 11 percent drop in outpatient attendance for November 2024

Online writer

BULAWAYO’S healthcare facilities recorded an 11 percent decline in outpatient department (OPD) attendances in November 2024 compared to October, according to the latest data from the city’s health department.

The total number of OPD visits dropped from 67 514 in October to 60 114 in November, with both new and repeat patients contributing to the decline. New patient visits decreased from 47 701 to 41 850, while repeat visits fell from 19 813 to 18 254 over the same period.

Although the report does not explicitly state the reasons for the drop in outpatient attendance, health experts suggest several possible factors, including reduced seasonal illnesses, transport challenges, or financial constraints among patients. November’s figures could also reflect improved health outcomes from October’s surge, which may have included cases requiring follow-up visits that were no longer necessary in November.

The decline in OPD attendance comes against the backdrop of Bulawayo’s ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare service delivery. Over the past months, the city has faced challenges ranging from disease outbreaks to operational constraints in various healthcare facilities.

In October, the city experienced heightened health activity, with a significant number of diarrhoea and influenza cases reported. This surge likely influenced the higher outpatient attendance figures in that month. The health department has since implemented targeted interventions, including community health education campaigns, which may have contributed to the reduced caseload in November.

The reduction in outpatient visits raises important questions about accessibility and the overall state of healthcare in the city. While a drop in attendance could indicate better public health outcomes, it may also signal underlying issues such as a lack of access to healthcare or public awareness of available services.

Bulawayo’s health department has consistently faced resource challenges, including staff shortages and equipment breakdowns, as highlighted in recent Council reports. These factors could also have indirectly impacted outpatient attendance, particularly in high-demand facilities.