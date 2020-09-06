Bulawayo records another Covid-19 death

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

BULAWAYO province has recorded one more Covid-19 death bringing the cumulative total of deaths in the country to 207 amid reports that 140 people tested positive to the global pandemic in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, since the outbreak of the global pandemic, 6 977 people have tested positive in Zimbabwe.

Of the new 140 cases, 135 were recorded in Harare province which remains the hardest hit with the leading total deaths and number of infections so far.

“As of September 5, 2020, Zimbabwe had 6 977 cases, 5 360 recoveries and 207 deaths. One death was recorded in Bulawayo province in the last 24 hours,” read the statement.

“All 140 cases are from local transmissions and 135 of those were in Harare from a backlog of samples collected over the week which are currently being processed.”

The ministry said 629 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 22.2 percent.

Bulawayo has a total of 1 293 cases, 30 deaths with 1 181 recoveries while Matabeleland South has 732 cases, seven deaths and 506 recoveries.

Matabeleland North has a total of 119 cases, three deaths and 100 recoveries.

