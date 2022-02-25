Bulawayo records three murders in one day

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

WALKING in Pelandaba West suburb in Bulawayo after 6PM is a dangerous gamble as the new neighbourhood has marauding armed criminals who axe or stab and sometimes kill their robbery victims.

This comes after the body of a man was found with stab wounds outside a house under construction in Pelandaba West on Tuesday morning.

Barely a year ago, a couple was attacked by robbers, leading to the death of the husband shortly after 6PM on a footpath at Pelandaba Cemetery.

Misheck Rindai Mapeta (54) and Ms Sarudzai Portia Showa (43) of Pelandaba West, were walking home from a nearby bus stop using a footpath, which passes through the cemetery when three suspects pounced.

In the latest case, which is part of three that occurred in Bulawayo over a space of a day, Trymore Sibanda (32) was stabbed numerous times on the head and his body was found by a 10-year-old boy on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the boy informed his neighbour, who then proceeded to the police where he made a report.

Scores of residents gathered at the scene to catch a glimpse of the body and police attended the scene and observed that he had a deep cut on the chin, one deep cut on the head and one deep cut on the left side just above the ear.

Residents of Pelandaba West suburb, yesterday, were on tenterhooks especially those who lived near the area where Sibanda’s body was found.

They say, it has become a rule of thumb that they must not move around the neighbourhood after 6PM, because the criminals are callous, as this was one of the many cases of stabbings and muggings there.

“We saw the body of a person, but what exactly happened to him, we don’t know. They found him on Tuesday morning.

The police came here and they took the body.

Using the footpath that cuts through Pelandaba Cemetery is now a death wish,” said an elderly woman who declined to be named fearing being targeted by criminals.

“There have been many people.

We are living in fear as the community here.

It’s not something that we are used to, seeing a body of a person, stabbed just outside a house.

“Pelandaba has a lot of criminals, dangerous ones.

There are many people who have been killed here because of these criminals.

My very own grandson was axed in the bush and died.

It happened just a week after that couple were attacked at the footpath of the cemetery, where the husband died.

My grandson died at the very spot, his name was Reniko Maphosa. It’s very dangerous,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Alex Ndlovu, appealed for police to enhance patrols around the area so as to curb the scourge of criminals.

“We appeal to police to do more patrols especially at night.

If you move after 6PM in Pelandaba you are in grave danger and we feel unsafe here.

They should also promptly attend to scenes when we call them,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Ward 27 Councillor, where the suburb falls under, Alderman Siboniso Khumalo said the death incident was unfortunate.

“There is a neighbourhood watch committee that was formed but the problem is that people don’t want to participate and I don’t know why.

I am very sad because of the death of a resident, it’s not a good thing,” he said.

“I encourage the residents to support the neighbourhood watch committee, and make it vibrant.”

The murders are a matter of concern for police in Bulawayo with provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirming the police were investigating three cases of murder, which occurred between 21 and 22 February.

“Police would like to urge members of the public to harmoniously solve their problems to avoid unnecessary loss of life and also not to take law into their hands,” she said.

“We are also appealing to the members of the public with the information, which may lead to the arrest of the other accused persons to contact any nearest police station.”

In the first case police arrested Paul Mpofu (50), for allegedly striking to death Artwell Ndlovu (60) with a pick on the head in a dispute over a blanket and sleeping place. The two are both from Mandalay Compound, Umguza.

In the second case, Iphithule Nkomazana, (20) of Village 4 Kenberg, Umguza, stabbed to death his cousin Njabulo Sikhosana (23), of the same area.

They were both employed at Master Cecil Mine, Umguza. Nkomazana fled the scene while Sikhosana bled to death.

— Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi