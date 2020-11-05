Bulawayo records two more Covid – 19 deaths

Midlands Bureau

Bulawayo recorded two more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours bringing fatalities to 61 in the city.

The country recorded 17 new Covid-19 cases during the same period. All 17 cases are local transmissions.

Of the new Covid-19 cases, Bulawayo recorded 11 with Masvingo, Midlands and Manicaland provinces recording three, two and one cases each respectively. Harare still leads in Covid-19 casualties at 121 followed by Bulawayo (61) and Manicaland (23).

However, 25 Covid-19 recoveries, 18 in Bulawayo and seven in Matabeleland North were recorded. The National Recovery rate now stands at 94.5 percent and active cases went down to 212.

854 PCR tests were done.

“As of 4 November, 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 8427 cases 7967 recoveries and 248 deaths,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.