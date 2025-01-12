Bulawayo residents bear brunt of water shortages in the face of declining pumping capacities and infrastructure challenges

A woman fetches water from a burst pipe in Old Lobengula, Bulawayo

Online writer

BULAWAYO residents are enduring prolonged water shortages as the city grapples with reduced pumping capacities and deteriorating infrastructure.

The latest Bulawayo City Council report reveals a critical situation, with operational inefficiencies, pipeline leaks, and resource mobilisation delays compounding the issue.

According to the report, water pumping across Bulawayo has been significantly hampered, with most facilities operating below their designed capacities.

The city’s water delivery is marked by fluctuating output, equipment breakdowns, and poor infrastructure maintenance. For many residents, this translates to extended periods without running water, forcing reliance on alternative sources.

The report shows pumping station performance as follows :

1. Mtshabezi Dam

Over the last four years, water pumping from Mtshabezi has shown a declining trend. The monthly average fell significantly from 800 000m³ in 2020 to around 300 000m³ in 2024, reflecting a worrying decline in the dam’s reliability. Residents in areas dependent on Mtshabezi face worsening supply gaps as the dam’s output struggles to meet demand.

2. Ncema Water Works

Current Capacity: Produces only 40-45 ML/day, half of its design capacity of 80 ML/day.

Challenges: 65 percent of filters are non-operational, limiting treatment capability. Rehabilitation efforts are underway but still in the evaluation phase.

Average Output: 32 ML/day for distribution, insufficient to meet the city’s needs.

3. Ncema to Fernhill and Tuli Hill Reservoirs

Raw water delivered: 1 945 440m³.

Treated water for distribution: 913 600m³.

Persistent inefficiencies in water treatment and conveyance hinder optimal supply to key reservoirs.

4. Nyamandlovu Aquifer

Average Daily Delivery: 5.62 ML/day.

Functional Boreholes: 33 out of 60.

Issues: Frequent breakdowns and power outages limit pumping, while non-functional water meters delay monitoring and planning.

A tender for meter replacement stalled due to budget shortfalls and non-responsive bids, further exacerbating inefficiencies.

Pipeline Leaks are also a major factor.

The city reported 34 pipeline leaks in November 2024, with only 15 repaired. Major challenges include:

Lack of operational vehicles: Inspectors struggle to identify and repair leaks promptly.

Procurement delays: Securing materials takes too long, creating a backlog of unresolved issues.

Delays in plant resource allocation slow down repair efforts.

The result is a vulnerable water supply system prone to further failures, risking public safety and environmental integrity.

For residents, these challenges translate to:

Inconsistent Water Supply: Areas dependent on Ncema, Fernhill, and Nyamandlovu receive water intermittently, often going days without tap water.

Reliance on Boreholes: In areas with non-functional boreholes or limited aquifer output, residents face severe water shortages.

Increased Costs: Households may turn to costly water alternatives, straining already stretched finances.

The Bulawayo City Council must urgently address the following to alleviate the crisis:

1. Expedite filter rehabilitation at Ncema to boost water treatment capacity.

2. Prioritise procurement of materials and replacement of non-functional meters to restore system efficiency.

3. Invest in operational vehicles for inspectors to ensure timely leak detection and repairs.

4. Enhance budget allocations to address infrastructure challenges comprehensively.

Without swift action, the city’s water infrastructure risks further deterioration, leaving residents to bear the brunt of an escalating water crisis.