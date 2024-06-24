Bulawayo residents celebrate 50 years of Brahma Kumaris in Africa

Online Reporter

SCORES of Bulawayo residents, mostly from the Indian community, are participating in the Brahma Kumaris 50 years in Africa commemorations being held at the Zimbabwe Music Academy.

Renowned motivational speaker Sis B.K Shivani is the guest of honour.

Brahma Kumaris is part of a network of Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual Organisation which has a presence in 133 countries with over 9 000 branches.

It aims to improve the quality of life of individuals and communities, at large, through the education of life values. It is not affiliated with any particular religious practice or denomination.

The Brahma Kumaris organisation started in Lusaka, Zambia on two October 1974.

There will also be a series of celebrations that will take place across Africa and the celebrations will go on until October 2. The organisation offers all its services for free.

In Zimbabwe, the organisation is in the process of arranging a variety of events, workshops, talks and programmes.