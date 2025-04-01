Bulawayo residents ignore protests call

Chronicle Writers

ZIMBABWEANS overwhelmingly chose peace and stability, with daily life across the country remaining undisturbed despite calls for illegal protests by individuals attempting to destabilise the country through online platforms

In Bulawayo, it was business as usual yesterday with residents going about their normal business activities.

While some businesses were initially cautious about opening, probably recalling the past destruction and looting that occurred during 2019 protests, normalcy prevailed as the day progressed. Transport operators continued to ply their routes without disruption and the city centre was a hive of activity in the afternoon.

Earlier in the morning, Tshova Mubaiwa Transport Co-operative chief executive officer, Mr Ndaba Masunda, reassured commuters that there would be no interruption in transport services.

“We did not withdraw our vehicles, we are operating normally as per our timetable and routes. We have no reason to ground our fleet,” said Mr Masunda.

A Chronicle news crew visited western suburbs to assess the situation and observed residents going about their daily routines undisturbed. In Cowdray Park, vendors set up their stalls at designated sites around 10AM, resuming their trade without incident.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect in the morning, especially after what happened last time when shops were looted and cars were burnt. But after seeing that the situation was calm and the police were out in full force, I came to my stall, and it’s business as usual,” said a vendor at the terminus site.

At Entumbane, Sai Mart Supermarket opened at its usual opening time, serving customers without interruption. Similarly, in Mpopoma, near the Western Commonage Magistrates Court, vendors and shops were fully operational. A similar atmosphere was observed at New Lobengula and the popular koChigumira Shopping Centre in Luveve, where businesses opened their doors to customers. In the city centre, big supermarkets, including OK Zimbabwe, Pick n Pay and Greens were open throughout the day.

In the Midlands Province, a peaceful atmosphere prevailed in Gweru as residents ignored calls for protests. Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube, later addressed the media, saying the planned demonstrations had failed to materialise.

“I have checked the situation and all districts have reported that its peaceful and people are going about their business,”he said.

Minister Ncube said the agenda of the country’s detractors who are calling for the demonstrations, is to disturb the prevailing peace and tranquility that the country is enjoying.

“Our people, who have a well-documented history of fighting colonialism know the value of peace and will never be part of this subversive agenda,” he said.

Minister Ncube said they will continue to stand with President Mnangagwa to lead the country adding that any attempts to remove a constitutionally elected Government is an insurrection and will be regarded as subversion.

“I therefore urge the entire Midlands community including business, public and private sector workers, residents, church fraternity, vendors and civic society to ignore the calls from these misguided individuals who want to destabilise the country,” he said.

Minister Ncube said Zimbabwe in general and the Midlands Province in particular, remains united, resolute in support of President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

“It is, therefore, business as usual here in the Midlands province. Our security sector is on high alert and will deal decisively with any malcontents bent on undermining security, peace and tranquillity being enjoyed by our law-abiding citizens,” he said.

In small towns such as Tsholotsho the shops and other businesses were open.

Mr Melusi Ndebele, who runs a lodge and a grocery shop at the business centre, said it was business as usual.

“Things are normal here, there was a slow start but shops are open,” said Mr Ndebele.Police also issued a statement in the morning urging citizens to go about their normal business as their safety was not only assured but guaranteed.

At the weekend, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere urged Zimbabweans to go about their business saying law-enforcement agents were on high alert to guarantee security and ensure peace across the country.

He urged Zimbabweans to ignore calls for protests that are being made by “cyber terrorists” and fanned through social media, saying the country’s security sector is well-equipped to deal with any mischief.