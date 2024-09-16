Bulawayo residents reject proposed 2025 budget, citing concerns over free water removal and new levies

Ashley Phiri/Leslie Chikudo, Chronicle Writers

BULAWAYO’S Ward 9 residents rejected the city council’s proposed 2025 budget during a public hearing on Friday.

The proposed budget of US$380 million represents a significant increase from last year’s figure of US$264 million.

Residents expressed strong opposition to several key provisions within the budget, particularly the removal of the 5 units (about 3 000 litres) of free water and the introduction of a new special road and water levy.

The city had already reduced free water allocation by 40 percent, from 5 000 litres in February 2021 to 3 000 litres in June 2024.

Hotels, hospitals, industry, and restaurants have also had their water allocation reduced.

A major point of contention was the proposed removal of the free water allowance.

A resident, Mr Tineyi Hwande, argued that water is a fundamental human right and that denying access to it would disproportionately affect vulnerable communities.

“We do understand that we are operating under abnormal situations due to the El Niño-induced drought, but the council should not overburden the residents. Water is a basic human right and although we are under these abnormal circumstances, you can’t remove free water, which is a right people have.

Instead, the council should give it and then when one exceeds the agreed amount, they should be penalised or charged for overuse,” he said.

According to the average budget presented to Ward 9 residents, an area encompassing the Mpopoma and Mabuthweni suburbs, a house that was previously billed US$29,52 would have to pay US$37,57 in 2025. The residents said that many are already struggling to make ends meet, and removing the free water allowance would further exacerbate their financial burdens. The current ward debt stands at US$362 137.

Additionally, residents voiced concerns about the introduction of a new special road and water levy, which would impose an additional US$1 fee on each property. They argued that the council should explore alternative revenue streams rather than placing an undue financial burden on residents.

The proposed road levy will be used to fix roads that are in bad shape in the suburbs, while the water levy is meant for the maintenance of existing water infrastructure and to fund new infrastructure.

The residents urged the council to make use of Zinara and devolution funds to fix roads and other infrastructure.

Another resident, Mr Philip Matema, said there was a need for the council to use its assets to generate revenue. He indicated that the council was underutilising its leased assets.

“The proposed budget is too much for us house owners. The council has assets that used to help generate revenue, but now some of these assets are closed, for example, beer halls. So we are asking the council to return to its old system of utilising beer halls and parks like the Caravan Park to generate revenue,” he said.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents’ Association (BPRA) Ward 9 chairperson, Mr Stanislaus Dube, said the council should stick to the 2024 budget because residents were already struggling to pay the current rates and increasing the rates would only sink the residents into debt.

“The current rates are already proving too much for the residents, especially here in Ward 9 where a majority of the residents are elderly. Increasing the rates will only sink the elderly into debt and it might lead to a situation where they lose their properties. We propose that we maintain the current budget, but the residents also need to help the council by paying their bills,” he said.

Ward 9 councillor, Donald Mabutho, acknowledged the residents’ concerns and assured them that the council was actively exploring ways to maximise revenue from its assets.

“When it comes to the issue of the council utilising its assets that is already a work in progress. Someone talked of the beer halls, most of which are under Ingwebu Breweries due to a partnership we have with them. But you have to understand that Ingwebu has been a loss-making entity for the past two decades and we could not collect our dividend from them. The city is working on generating revenue from its assets because a lot of them are being underutilised,” he said.

Residents also raised concerns about landlords charging exorbitant rental fees while still expecting tenants to pay council rates. They called on the council to implement measures to protect tenants from such practices and ensure fair rental agreements.

“Most of these houses are owned by the elderly. They will hear that rates are going up and the tenants are the ones who will suffer. These landlords charge very high fees for rent.

“Someone will charge US$250 for a four-roomed house and leave the tenant with nothing for paying rates, which are the responsibility of the landlord. What happens is that the house sinks in debt and the city cuts supply. We need a way to protect the tenants,” said a resident, Ms Ivy Phiri.

The City of Bulawayo is prioritising water and sewerage in 2025.

It’s also proposing to conduct a Matobo aquifer feasibility study, install a 525mm pipe from the Zinwa reservoir to Umzingwane Dam, renovate the Khami treatment plant, rehabilitate the digester and sludge flow system at Sast, and conduct a city-wide sewer condition survey.

Projects lined up in Ward 9 include the rehabilitation of Mpopoma library, rehabilitation of the housing office, construction of new ablutions at the library, Mpopoma Pool refurbishment, as well as Inyathi Youth Centre rehabilitation.