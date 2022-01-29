Bulawayo residents set to meet and grill

Mbulelo Mpofu and Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporters

TODAY, lovers of grilled meat, good drinks and amazing entertainment are set to converge at Eyadini to support local acts.

Meet and Grill (M&G) is a monthly event that is held at different venues, in and around the City of Kings and Queens with hopes to expanding to other cities in the future.

Dubbed “Deep in the city” the event will surely end the month with a bang as Bulawayo residents will mix and mingle with their favourite artistes whilst enjoying some good food and beverages.

Event organiser Dominic Nyathi said the event aims at creating space for a bigger audience and market the artist around the world.

“The aim is to create a space for upcoming artists to get exposure and recognition from seasoned artists in respective industries all over Zimbabwe and soon maybe Africa and to the world,” he said.

Nyathi also said meet and Grill event has been graced by a number of now popular artists when they were still trying to get recognition in the industry.

“We have worked with new and upcoming talent such as Mandie Mae, The Whole Tribe, Alexia, Dj Ntoshy and is currently debuting a new female M.C, Dj Skhanda who will see herself playing alongside Legends such as Grooveman,Reno Life and Skaiva.

“The event will also feature Bulawayo’s freshest and talented Rebellious Suhnz who have been hot on the streets this past festive and new and upcoming DJ’s, Umlung’omnyama and LaSoul,” he said.

M&G works in partnership with small to medium companies that provide food and beverage stalls during the event.

Its main aim is to promote local and upcoming artistes by offering them a platform where they can promote their works and by so-doing expose them to seasoned creatives in their respective inustries around the country and hopefully Africa and the world.

M&G has worked with budding artistes such as Mandie Mae, The Whole Tribe, Alexia, DJ Ntoshy and will today debut a new female MC, DJ SKHANDA who will play alongside legends such as Grooveman, Reno Life and Skaiva.

Also at the event will be Rebellious Suhnz who has been hot on the streets this past festive season and also upcoming DJs, Umlung’omnyama and LaSoul.

The festivities will begin midday till late.