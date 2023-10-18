Bulawayo reviews Provincial Economic Development Plan (PEDP)

Permanent secretary for the Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Paul Nyoni address Provincial heads at the PEDP review meeting at Mhlahlandlela Government complex

Business Writer

IT is critical for Bulawayo province to periodically review its localised National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) blueprint as that will give indications on progress made in various projects being implemented, a senior official has said.

Speaking at a two-day review process on the Provincial Economic Development Plan (PEDP) formulated in April 2021 under the theme “Realising vision 2030 through re-industrisation and innovation,” Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube said periodic reviews of progress were essential to ensure the plan remained on track.

In her remarks read by Permanent Secretary for Provincial and Devolution for Bulawayo Mr Paul Nyoni on Wednesday, Minister Ncube said the objectives of the review plan is to track progress of projects in the PEDP, give feedback on all projects and programmes and to add funded programmes and projects that are on going but were not included in the PEDP during consultations in 2021.

“Our Provincial Economic Development Plan (PEDP) was constructed in April 2021 under the theme “Realising vision 2030 through re-industrisation and innovation.” This is our localised National Development Strategy 1 which guides economic and social development of the province,” said Minister Ncube.

“All stakeholders including the private sector as well as churches and civic organisations should have their programmes and projects aligned to and tracked by NDS1.

“The Province’s projects and programmes should be aligned to the PEDP because the document is our local NSD1. It is therefore important that we periodically review this strategic document.”

The review workshop ends tomorrow, Thursday.