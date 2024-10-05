Bulawayo Robbery Investigation Underway, Police Dismiss Social Media Rumours

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

POLICE have dismissed false information about the arrest of armed robbers who stole Us$4 million from Ecobank in Bulawayo on Thursday.https://www.chronicle.co.zw/watch-armed-robbery-at-ecobank-shocks-afternoon-crowd-in-bulawayo-city-centre/

In a statement on X, Police said they are still investigating the armed robbery incident that occurred at a financial institution in Bulawayo on 3 October. Contrary to social media reports, no suspects have been arrested yet. The police have assured the public that they will provide updates on the case as more information becomes available.

The robbery was captured on CCTV https://www.chronicle.co.zw/watch-cctv-footage-of-bulawayos-4million-heist-shows-meticulous-execution-of-robbery/ and the license plate of the getaway car was also shown in camera footage.https://www.chronicle.co.zw/licence-plate-of-getaway-vehicle-in-bulawayo-4million-heist-captured-on-camera/

The robbers took three guns from safeguard security guards during the heist.https://www.chronicle.co.zw/safeguard-security-guns-taken-by-robbers-in-us4million-bank-heist/