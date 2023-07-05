Bulawayo Rotary Clubs in 2-day free health-care drive

05 Jul, 2023 - 13:07 0 Views
0 Comments
Bulawayo Rotary Clubs in 2-day free health-care drive Ministry of Health and Child Care

The Chronicle

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

 THE five Rotary clubs of Bulawayo in partnership with other stakeholders will be offering free medical health services to residents on Friday and Saturday, 7 and 8 July, in the city.

The outreach is going to be held at Macdonald Hall, in Mzilikazi suburb for the two days, starting from 7.30 am.

In a statement, the immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Bulawayo Mr Jacob Nyathi said the programme will include testing of various chronic diseases like prostate and cervical cancer, HIV, TB, diabetes, hypertension, and eye screening to residents for free.

“We are going to be partnering with Rotary International and the Ministry of Health and Child Care and other stakeholders as we offer our free services to the people of Bulawayo,” read the statement.

@flora_sibanda

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting