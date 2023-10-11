Bulawayo runs dry

Nqobile Tshili,[email protected]

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) has said it is likely to suspend water supplies across the city on Wednesday (today) except the central business district as it is repairing burst pipelines.

Bulawayo is implementing a daily water restoration strategy due to low water levels at the city’s dams.

In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said residents should expect disruption on water supplies today.

“The public is hereby informed of possible water supply interruptions and suspension of the Daily Water Restoration Strategy to all city areas except for Central Business District and Industry This is due to pipeline repairs on the Flowserve line between Ncema and Fernhill. The leak repairs will take place on Wednesday the 11th of October 2023. This will consequently affect water production and delivery to the City during the mentioned periods,” said Mr Dube.

He said the possible suspension of water supplies is meant to ensure that the city’s supplies do not collapse.

“To maintain the supply and distribution reservoirs from collapsing due to the temporary shutdown on production and water delivery, the City of Bulawayo will temporarily suspend the Daily Restoration Strategy and cut off supply to the mentioned areas until the said maintenance and repair works on the Flowserve line between Ncema and Fernhill are completed. Water supplies shall be restored after water production resumes, and the reservoirs stabilise,” he said.

