Bulawayo runs dry as power cuts damage pumps

Bulawayo runs dry as power cuts damage pumps Bulawayo Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

BULAWAYO residents should brace for an indefinite period without water disruption of water as the local authority says constant and unscheduled power cuts have damaged pumps at supply stations.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the erratic power supplies have also led to reduction of raw water pumping to Criterion Water Works.

He said only industry and the city centre will be expempted from the disruption and council does not have an exact date on when the problem will be rectified.

“Our teams are doing everything possible to restore water supply as soon as possible.” he said.

