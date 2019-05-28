Bulawayo schoolgirls start getting HPV vaccine

Thandeka Moyo, Health Reporter

SCHOOL girls in Bulawayo yesterday started getting a Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine to avert the risk of contracting the deadly cervical cancer which kills four women daily in Zimbabwe.

The Bulawayo City Council in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care is running the life saving programme in the city, which started in other parts of the country last year.

Last year, the ministry introduced the first phase of the vaccine which was administered to girls from March 14 up to 18.

This was the first of two doses to be given (12 months apart) for lifelong protection and the second dose is due this month.

In a statement yesterday, council senior public relations officer Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the programme will run up to Friday, May 31.

“The City of Bulawayo will therefore be participating in the national Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccine campaign 2019 in conjunction with Ministry of Health and Child Care, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and partners,” said Mr Mpofu.

“The vaccination for 2019 will be conducted in all public, private schools and health facilities around Bulawayo. The 2018 cohort (currently 11-15years) will be receiving their second dose. The 2019 cohort that will be receiving the first dose will comprise all girls in Grade 5.”

She said the theme for 2019 is: “Cervical Cancer Prevention is Everyone’s Responsibility: Get Girls Vaccinated Against HPV and runs under the slogan – “I am vaccinated, I am protected from Cervical Cancer”.

Mrs Mpofu said the vaccine is safe and can be given to either males or females as both sexes can be affected by HPV which is a common sexually transmitted virus.

“However, due to limited resources, as a country the vaccine is currently given to girls due to documented high numbers of cervical cancer in females. The Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) has been shown to cause up to 90 percent of cancers of the cervix and other cancers. Vaccination against HPV is in line with the country’s strategic health objective and the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) strategic plan to reduce morbidity and mortality,” she said.

According to the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) and Related Cancers in Zimbabwe report, all women who are 15 years and above are at risk of developing cervical cancer.

“Risk factors include early age of sexual intercourse, multiple sexual partners, HIV infection, Sexually Transmitted Infections and smoking. Estimates indicate that every year 2 270 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 1 451 die from the disease,” read the report.

Cervical cancer is the most prevalent and deadliest form of cancer in Zimbabwe and lack of information and access to screening and treatment services contributes to the high mortality rate especially in rural areas.

Cervical cancer has since overtaken HIV as the number one killer disease among women in Zimbabwe

HPV infection occurs when the virus enters one’s body, usually through a cut, abrasion or small tear in the skin. The virus is transferred primarily by skin-to-skin contact.

Studies have also shown that male circumcision reduces the risk of transmitting HPV to women during sex.

