02 Mar, 2023 - 12:03 0 Views
Bulawayo schools athletics team selection underway

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE process of building team Bulawayo for the National Association of Secondary School Heads (Nash) finals is underway at White City Stadium as Bulawayo holds its Inter-District competitions.

Five districts, Mzilikazi, Bulawayo Central, Imbizo, Khami, and Reigate are battling it out in the event that was last held three years ago owing to a halt caused by Covid-19.

The national finals will take place at Peterhouse College in Marondera from March 22-23. From the nationals, a team will be selected to take part at the Confederation of School Sport Associations of Southern Africa Games later in the year. [email protected]

