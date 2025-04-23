Bulawayo scribes celebrate World Book Day

Mbulelo Mpofu, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

TODAY, the world marks World Book and Copyright Day and Bulawayo authors are joining in the global celebrations, highlighting the significance of books in bridging cultural divides and fostering a love for reading.

This annual celebration, recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), honours the power of literature to connect people across generations and cultures.

For veteran author Raisedon Baya, World Book Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the impact of books on personal development.

“Books have played a significant part in the development of people. They have opened our minds, given us invaluable knowledge, and bridged gaps between generations, classes, and spaces,” he said.

Baya encouraged readers to indulge in the joy of reading for pleasure.

Meet Luminous, a musician and rapper, shared a personal connection with books. Growing up without a TV, books became his escape, allowing him to explore different worlds and ideologies.

“My bookshelf at home is a portal to my many other homes,” he said.

Another author, Bekezela Dube, views World Book Day as a celebration of stories that shape, teach, and heal people.

Bekezela stressed the importance of maintaining a reading culture in a world dominated by the internet.

“A mind that does not read is rigid, it’s inelastic,” he warned.

Bulawayo has been home to top-drawer authors, including Barbara Clara Makhalisa-Nkala, NoViolet, and Philani Amadeus Nyoni. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu