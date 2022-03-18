Bulawayo serial rapist arrested after raping 16 women

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A man suspected to be the serial rapist that sexually assaulted 16 women in Bulawayo’s western suburbs has been arrested.

Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the arrest.

“A suspect in connection with the 16 rapes that occurred in Bulawayo has been apprehended. Police are doing their investigations and we shall give out a full statement in due course.”

POLICE in Bulawayo had issued a warning that there is a serial rapist on the loose in the city following a wave of sexual attacks on 15 girls aged between 16 to 21.

In a WhatsApp audio that has gone viral, Bulawayo police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele had said the rapist targets female headed homes and comes disguised as a cross border transporter (malayitsha).

She said looking at the method of operation, it appears that one person is involved.

So well informed was the rapist that he convinced his victims that he had been sent by relatives based in South Africa to deliver groceries. He them claimed that his delivery vehicle had broken down and asked his victims to accompany him to Gwabalanda suburb to collect their groceries.

The unsuspecting victims would then get into the man’s Honda Fit. On the way he would turn on the girls, produce a knife and raped them.

He also robbed the girls of their phones and money.

The serial rapist’s victims are from Pumula North, Pumula South, Pumula Old, Gwabalanda, Lobengula West, Cowdray Park and Magwegwe.