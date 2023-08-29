Bulawayo set for electricity blackout

29 Aug, 2023 - 09:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Bulawayo set for electricity blackout ZETDC

The Chronicle

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

BULAWAYO residents in the Western region suburbs will experience a temporary electricity outage lasting four hours on August 30, 2023 due to maintainance activities.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said affected areas include:

Queenspark East & West, Kingsdale, Sauerstown, Woodville, Romney Park, Harrisvale, Highmont, Cowdray Park, Entumbane, Richmond, Norwood, Trenance, Aisleby Farm and the surrounding areas.

“Customers are advised to treat all circuits as LIVE during this period as power may be restored without notice,” reads the statement.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting