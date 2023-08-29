Bulawayo set for electricity blackout

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

BULAWAYO residents in the Western region suburbs will experience a temporary electricity outage lasting four hours on August 30, 2023 due to maintainance activities.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) said affected areas include:

Queenspark East & West, Kingsdale, Sauerstown, Woodville, Romney Park, Harrisvale, Highmont, Cowdray Park, Entumbane, Richmond, Norwood, Trenance, Aisleby Farm and the surrounding areas.

“Customers are advised to treat all circuits as LIVE during this period as power may be restored without notice,” reads the statement.