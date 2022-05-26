Bulawayo set for inaugural Eco Fashion Show

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ON Saturday, Hillside Dams Conservancy will play host to the first Eco Fashion Show in Zimbabwe with the aim to promote sustainable fashion towards environmental sustainability.

The event organised by Miss Environment International Flora and Fauna Ambassador, Jemima Mandemwa will be held under the theme, “#SustainableFashion.

Mandemwa said pollution, water use, carbon emissions, human rights, and gender inequality are heightening the need for a shift to sustainable fashion.

“As Miss Environment International Flora and Fauna Ambassador & Miss Environment Zimbabwe, I feel the need to promote environmental conservancy and as the newly-appointed brand ambassador of Hillside Dams Conservancy, I promise to be on the front line towards water conservancy and inviting every tourist and locals to visit the Hillside Dams Conservancy.

“We need to invest in sustainable fashion which reduces our carbon footprint and preserves our environment. This is because sustainable brands often use materials from natural or recycled fabrics that require significantly less to no chemical treatment, little water, less energy and no fertilizers or pesticides to grow,” she said.

The event is in partnership with Hillside Dams Conservancy and five designers are set to showcase their craft. These are Sanguine Femi, Sanz, Krochet, King Bongaz creations and Khanya Crafts for women. Khanya Crafts for women seeks to empower girls in Nkayi by promoting creative work of hands.

In attendance will be special guests in the environment sector including Enviro Reach Africa, influencers, models, artistes and other guests.

Miss Teen Intellect Zimbabwe has partnered Clean Kulture Events, Hillside Dams Conservancy, Khanya Charity organization, Miss Teen Intellect Zimbabwe Organization, Fervid Model Management, Sanz, Krochet, King Bongaz Creations and Beats by Minenhle for the event. – @eMKlass_49