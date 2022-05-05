Bulawayo set for second Flowfest

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

“THANK God it’s Friday” is one of the most used phrases people use when anticipating fun but Bulawayo rapperholics thank the hip hop gods for Saturday’s second edition of Bulawayo’s premier hip hop show, the Flowfest.

The first edition held on 26 March at Club Hashtag was marred by heavy rains but expectations are high for the second instalment of the show scheduled for the Crystal Nightclub on Saturday.

In an interview, one of the organisers of the festival, award-winning hip hop radio presenter, Thorne Laroq said he hopes for better fortunes in the upcoming Flowfest.

“The second edition of the HipHopCapital FlowFest returns this week in the city of Kings after being postponed due to the multitude of events associated with the trade fair period but we are now set and we hope for a better weather this time. The FlowFest is a celebration of ourselves and our craft and seeks to provide a platform for all things Hiphop in the country every month mixed with a handful of performances.

“Networking and forming synergies with other players is vital for growth hence the diversity of the audience. It should be easy now for anyone seeking to partner with the movement or any creative of their choice. Gone are the days when events were a competition, the FlowFest encompasses all elements, involved creatives and provides the platform to advocate for growth in the sector, “said Laroq.

The first Flowfest saw rappers Luminous, CTL, The Original Gang, DJ Mark V, Fab G, Indigo Saint, Ganyaz and Rockie DoUb performing and on Saturday, the trend will continue with RapThan, T3rry Tempo, Noreen, NoluntuJ, KidThrill, Lynden, Scarrah, Lamas Ellz, Thug Poetic and Cliff Jeans taking to the stage.

The 4-hour event will be characterised by a bit of comedy, spoken word, breakdance and of course, the performance sets.

Hip hop artistes expressed happiness at the prospect of being part of an event organised by HipHop Capital.

“I love the fact that the efforts of those of us working hard are actually recognised, though Bulawayo arts industry is the least respected, the HipHop Capital movement is proving to be iridescent towards building and upping our local hip hop industry. In simpler terms, I would like to thank everyone who is putting in work. Let’s support even if it’s not us all performing, “said X_TheLyricalVenom.

Rapper Ngadlangadla said the initiative is an exciting one for the city of Bulawayo.

“It’s really exciting to see a number of dope hip hop acts doing what they do best on stage. The Energy, the beats, the bars, the flow, the metaphors all show that the city is improving. I attended the first one and was happy to see that Hip Hop is alive and well in the city and its yet to grow to be bigger and greater, “said Ngadlangadla. – @eMKlass_49