Bulawayo set for Something Strange

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

IF you thought the Garage Festival was the pinnacle of deep house music shows in Bulawayo, wait till Something Strange roars to life on Sunday at the Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) Leisure Centre.

Lovers of deep house music will be clad in black for the lifestyle event that will see South African deep house music producer, podcaster, and DJ Oscar Mbo being the headline act.

One of the organisers of the show, MduSevan said the idea behind Something Strange is to promote diverse house music sub-genres.

“Something Strange is a lifestyle event where we try to push the less commercial house genres. We’re embarking on a long journey that will see us frequently promoting these genres. Besides just the music, we also focus on good food and fashion,” he said.

Of course, Oscar Mbo will be the crown jewel, but flanking him will be seasoned deep house wheel spinners who include Victor Bravo, MduSevan, Skaiva, Kapitol C, Da Grooveman, Deeper Mr Stripes and 8Nine Muzique.

Besides the obvious element of pushing the deep house music genre, Da Grooveman said the show will also tackle societal ills.

“We’re all about music, but we understand our civic duty as creatives, and what better way to fight societal ills than shining the spotlight on substance abuse? We want to create awareness for drug abuse and depression as we say no to drug abuse,” Da Grooveman said.

He said Oscar Mbo is expected to arrive in Bulawayo on Sunday afternoon. The artiste who is behind the Ulele hit is one of the most popular house music DJs in South Africa. He produces and plays house music containing elements of deep house, a bit of jazz, and lounge music.

For a long time, deep house has been commanding a following in Bulawayo and the latest act to push the genre in Bulawayo is DJ Oskido, the Godfather of the genre who gave lovers of house music something to cheer about last weekend at the Cosmopolitan.

– @eMKlass_49