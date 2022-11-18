Bulawayo set to host Dream Cup baseball tourney

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO is set to host the Dream Cup senior interprovincial baseball tournament which is slated to begin from December 8-11 for both men and women.

The women’s event will kick start the tournament on December 8 and 9 and soon after men will get the ball rolling on their side between 10 and 11 next month. The tournament will be used to select future national teams, for both men and women.

A total of six provinces are expected to participate in the tournament with Harare being the defending champions. The capital team is however expected to face tougher competition from Bulawayo, Midlands and Masvingo.

In the women’s section, this will be the inaugural tournament thus it will be up for grabs for everyone.

Bulawayo baseball provincial chairperson, Eldon Mudzingwa said with the province being awarded hosting rights to such a prestigious national event, it is evidence of how sport in Bulawayo is being recognised.

“It is the belief and trust that the Zimbabwe Baseball Association (ZBA) has on Bulawayo province. As a province, we are proud to play host to such games.

“It means sport in Bulawayo is being recognised and much more effort being put by all stakeholders,” said Mudzingwa.

This will not be the first time that Bulawayo hosts events of high standard like the upcoming championship as they have even had the privilege of hosting national team camps. Mudzingwa is therefore confident that the prestigious trophy will remain in the city of Kings and Queens.

“We are in the final stage of preparations and the players are looking eager and showing great hunger for the trophy to remain in Bulawayo,” said Mudzingwa.

With no financial backing as they have no sponsors on board, they are hoping that they get some sponsors to walk with the provinces and assist players in their sporting journey. The only platform offered is the chance to get selected to represent the country thus they are looking forward to having a backing in the near future.

The six provinces that will be participating are Bulawayo, Harare, Masvingo, Midlands, Mashonaland West and Manicaland.

– @brandon_malvin