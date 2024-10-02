Bulawayo set to sizzle with Castle Lager Braai Fest

Showbiz Reporter

October is here, and Castle Lager fans are in for a treat as they gear up for the much-anticipated Braai Festival, an event traditionally held in Harare.

The annual event, which brings people together for a day of braai, music and fun, will this year, see those in Bulawayo get a taste of the action as well.

The Bulawayo edition taking place on Saturday at Chiefs Village will feature performances by Ma9nine, Mzoe7, DJ Sfiso and Kotwane Hikwa. Resident DJs, Zet Heart, Ace, Kaybee, Kay Deep, and MC Ras Khumbue are also set to keep the energy high with their sets.

An event organiser from Bulawayo shared their excitement, saying, “We decided to bring the braai festival to Bulawayo to give people in the city an opportunity to join in the festivities. Preparations are well on course and we’re looking forward to a great day.”

Following the Bulawayo edition, the main event will take place at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare on October 19. The festival promises a star-studded line-up featuring performances by Winky D, Master H, Saintfloew and South African star Kamo Mphela. Supporting DJ sets will be provided by Etherton B, DJ L Roy, DJ Irvine (Carling Black Label National DJ Champion for 2023) and DJ Toxy Gen.

In a press statement, event organisers, Delta Beverages, encouraged fans to prepare for an unforgettable festival.

“Get ready to gather your friends, fire up the grills and crack open some ice-cold Castle Lager at this year’s highly anticipated Castle Lager Braai Fest 2024. Consumers can look forward to a day of braaing with friends, games, activities and a stellar line-up of local and regional entertainment,” Delta Beverages said.

Early bird tickets for the main event are already available online. “Every ticket comes with a complimentary braai pack and a Castle Lager beer. Beers will be sold at pump prices, with Castle Lager Draught one litre priced at just US$1. Fresh meat for the braai will be provided by trusted partners throughout the day.”