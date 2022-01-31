Bulawayo sets tone for Inspired Music nationwide tour

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

A FORTNIGHT ago, a trifecta of cities were represented for an acapella concert at the Zimbabwe Music Academy in Bulawayo.

From the Sunshine City were two groups, Example Music and Pearly Gates while the City of Kings and Queens was represented by VOP and Celestial. The headline acts were Inspired Music from the City of Progress.

The groups converged in Bulawayo for what was themed “The New Year Concert”.

Washington was the director of ceremonies and he kept the audience in stitches with his comic antics as the groups performed one after the other.

Inspired Music said they had achieved their goal set last year when they identified Bulawayo as the perfect place to commence their nationwide tour.

If the Bulawayo performance was a teaser of what the group is about, then Zimbabweans should brace themselves for an uplifting tour. – @eMKlass_49