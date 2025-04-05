Bulawayo Shutdown Show to go ahead…As Queens Sports Club rebuffs ZC’s objections

Vusumuzi Dube, Deputy Radar Editor

THE proprietors of Queens Sports Grounds- the Queens Sports Club- have revealed that the hosting of the Bulawayo Shutdown Show is above board and is as per the lease agreement with Zimbabwe Cricket.

This comes after a statement from ZC distancing itself from the upcoming 9th Annual Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown Show, set for Saturday, 26 April 2025.

In a press statement released on Saturday, the Queens Sports Club board of management said under the current lease agreement with ZC, the club retains the right to host social events and activities at the venue in addition to accommodating cricket matches.

They further revealed that the lease agreement with ZC is set to expire in December.

“We note with concern that this public communication was released without prior formal engagement at the Board Level, as has been the case before about the issue between ZC- as our tenant- and the Club, as the landlord. This has unfortunately created unnecessary public confusion and tension.

“We wish to reassure all stakeholders that longstanding issues relating to this event have been adequately addressed over the years. Robust safeguards have been put in place to ensure smooth and responsible hosting. Ironically, ZC itself has previously hosted similar entertainment events- without the Club’s prior consent and, in certain cases, without remitting payment,” said the board.