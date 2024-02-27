Bulawayo Shutdown to feature international stars

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Shutdown, a music extravaganza that celebrates the city’s talent and culture, is back for its seventh edition with a bang. The event, which coincides with the closing day of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), will host some of the most renowned international artistes on its stage.

Emtee, Aymos and Kwesta are among the foreign acts that have been confirmed for the lineup, joining local favourites such as Ma9Nine, DJ Nospa, Mzoe 7, DJ Mzoe and DJ Eugy. The event promises to be a spectacle of entertainment, showcasing the best of Bulawayo and beyond.

Jordan Dube, the manager of Harris Continental, the organisers of the event, said they are aiming to make history with this edition of the Bulawayo Shutdown.

“It’s gonna be a murder as we aiming at 10 000 people. It’s the closing day of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), a worldwide acclaimed event and thus we bringing the best out of Bulawayo. We want to bring the people who have never graced us in Bulawayo and be able to create some synergies for our local artistes with their foreign counterparts,” said Dube.

