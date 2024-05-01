Bulawayo Shutdown’s secret weapons Mzoe 7, DJ Nospa steal the show with masterful MC skills

From left to right - Mzoe 7 and DJ Nospa at the Byo shutdown (picture by Face of Zimbabwe)

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

At the 7th edition of the Bulawayo Shutdown gig, the dynamic duo of musician Mzoe 7 and DJ Nospa left fans and attendees in awe with their impressive MC skills.

Taking charge of the mic, musician Mzoe 7 and DJ Nospa ensured the stage was alive with energy, seamlessly guiding the crowd through artiste changeovers and keeping the atmosphere electric throughout the event.

For many, witnessing their prowess as MCs was a revelation, accustomed as they were to seeing them solely as performers.

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with the duo to delve into how they managed to captivate the audience for a staggering 12 hours.

“This was one of the biggest challenges of my career, handling a crowd of over 10 000 and MCing an event from 7 pm to 7 am. It required intense mental and physical preparation,” shared Mzoe 7.

“During the past week, I was MCing at the Groove on Wheels roadshows, which helped me stay flexible and sharpen my vocal skills. I incorporated a creative fashion sense, changing outfits seven times and theming my dress code according to the next artiste on stage,” he added.

DJ Nospa echoed the sentiment, describing the event as “crazy” with an incredible turnout and unmatched energy.

“I’ve always balanced being a DJ and MC, and the shutdown gave me another chance to showcase this talent. I must say, the event keeps getting better each year. In terms of numbers, this was the biggest yet,” DJ Nospa remarked. – @mthabisi_mthire