Bulawayo shuts down water supplies citywide due to maintenance works

Online Writer

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe — The City of Bulawayo will on Tuesday shut down water supplies to all residential areas to allow Zesa to carry out maintenance work at Criterion waterworks.

According to a statement by the local authority, the maintenance will occur from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, and is necessary to restore efficient water pumping to the Criterion water reservoir. The city has advised residents to prepare for potential water shortages during this period, particularly in the Central Business District and surrounding areas.

The city experienced a failure at its pumping and treatment stations earlier this week, starting on October 13, 2024, which has exacerbated the existing water supply challenges faced by residents. The ongoing maintenance efforts are aimed at stabilising the water supply and improving service delivery for the community.

Residents are encouraged to store adequate water supplies in advance of the maintenance work and to remain patient as the city works to resolve the issues. The City of Bulawayo has expressed its commitment to keeping the community informed and minimizing inconvenience during the maintenance period, with plans to resume normal pumping operations on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, following the repair work.