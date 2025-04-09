Bulawayo South legislator sends 22,000 litres of water to Sizinda

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

[email protected]

BULAWAYO South legislator, Raj Modi on Wednesday dispatched a bowser carrying 22 000 litres of water to Sizinda residents who had gone for three weeks without the precious liquid.

Cde Modi is also the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce.

The bowser delivered water to excited residents in three different areas in the suburb with residents, both young and old, even ignoring the brief rain showers to queue for water.

The City has been battling water challenges since last year due to low water levels at its supply dams coupled with obsolete pumping equipment that has resulted in losses of nearly 50 percent of non-revenue water (NRW).

NRW is defined as water that is pumped or produced but is subsequently lost or otherwise unaccounted for in the system.