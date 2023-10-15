Bulawayo strategies on how to end drug and substance abuse

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

BULAWAYO is today holding a provincial meeting on elimination of drugs and substance abuse to profer solutions on how to address the scourge.

The meeting is at Mhlahlandlela Government Complex.

In attendance is the Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo and Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube.

Government established an inter ministerial committee to tackle the drug and substance abuse crisis.

Minister Moyo is set to guide the province on how to deal with drug and substance abuse.

The province is expected to establish a supply reduction, demand reduction, harm reduction treatment and rehabilitation, community and reintegration and pyscho-social support, media and communication and resource mobilisation committees.

Minister Ncube says President Mnangagwa has directed Cabinet ministers to guide the anti-drugs and substance provincial committees.

She says the drug and substance issue has reached alarming levels in the province.

She says Bulawayo relies on Ingutsheni Central Hospital as a rehabilitation centre and the hospital is overwhelmed by patients and does not have adequate medical stocks.

