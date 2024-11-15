Bulawayo Students Accommodation City complex- a monument to unity and self-sufficiency

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said the Bulawayo Students Accommodation City complex is a glowing example of collaboration between Government and private sector noting that the facility matches global standards.

The projects demonstrates the country’s commitment to infrastructure development.

He was speaking at the official commissioning of the students complex today.

“This Bulawayo Students Accommodation Facility is a symbol of the success of smart partnerships between Public and private sector stakeholders.

“These remain an essential partway to the growth and modernisation of our nation,” said President Mnangagwa.

He noted that the project is a clear demonstration of the country’s dedication to local stewardship.

“It is a Zimbabwean project for Zimbabwean people, developed and funded by Zimbabwean institutions and entities.

“This approach fosters national pride as all citizens take ownership and benefit from our ongoing irreversible national development growth trajectory.”

The complex has 516 rooms, with two students sharing one room. At full capacity it will accommodate 1 032 students.

The facility started accommodating students from across tertiary institutions in July last year with those from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in the majority. Officials say construction costs are estimated at US$18.5 million.

The government through the Public Service Commission’s Public Service Pension Fund is a co-investor in this project alongside Old Mutual Life Assurance Company, Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ), Motor Industry Pension Fund, Zimnat Nominees, and the Old Mutual Local Pension Fund Syndicate.

It is expected to be replicated in cities where there are universities, with Lupane expected to be the second beneficiary of such a facility.

The complex is expected to generate income for the private sector as it has 33 commercial units including a food court, bank, grocery shops and pharmacy among other services. It is equipped with closed circuit television and biometric entrance which increases the security of the students occupying the facility.