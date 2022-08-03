Bulawayo suburbs run dry

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

MOST suburbs in Bulawayo have been without water since Monday following the disruption of supply due to maintenance works being carried out by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company, the Bulawayo City Council said in a statement.

According to the statement which was issued on Monday, water supplies were only meant to be cut from 6am to 6pm the same day, but much to the fury of residents, water supplies are still yet to be restored.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise residents that water treatment and pumping at Ncema works, as well as pumping at Fernhill Booster Station in Esigodini will be temporarily suspended beginning at 06:00hours this morning (Monday 1 August 2022). According to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), the maintenance will continue until 18:00 hours and has already interrupted both treatment and pumping,” read part of the statement.

It was further stated that water supplies would be cut off to areas supplied by the Tuli, Rifle Range and Criterion reservoirs.

“All residential feeders to their respective suburbs will be closed until treatment and pumping resume and all affected reservoirs are restored to suitable levels,” read the statement.