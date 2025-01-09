Bulawayo suburbs under illegal mining siege

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

Six metres deep into the earth, two illegal gold miners laboured in silence yesterday afternoon, chipping away a rock in search of gold in a pit that has become a hub for illegal gold panning activities in the affluent Bulawayo suburb of Mqabuko Heights.

The massive pit, large enough to engulf a three-roomed house, has been a focal point for illegal mining for years. Using rudimentary tools such as chisels and hammers, the miners collected rocks which they planned to transport to an undisclosed milling site using a bicycle stationed nearby.

Their activities were shielded from the prying eyes of law enforcement, despite ongoing raids by police and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA).

Residents of Mqabuko Heights are growing increasingly concerned about the impact of illegal mining.

Mr Alice Mombeshora, a resident, said the activities have disrupted the peace and devalued properties in the area.

“They usually work in the middle of the night but have stopped using explosives to avoid drawing attention. Serious buyers will hesitate to invest in properties here because of the gold panners,” she said.

The problem is not confined to Mqabuko Heights. Suburbs such as Queenspark, New Parklands, and Killarney are also grappling with land degradation caused by rampant illegal mining. In Queenspark, residents said gold panners continue their operations despite heavy rains.

Gold panning activities have been going on for years despite raids by law enforcement authorities in a bid to clamp down on rampant cases of violence in such operations.

“The pits are under electricity pylons between Queenspark and Mahatshula. Recently, they used a fuel-powered generator to pump out rainwater so they could keep working,” said Mr Alex Maphisa, a Queenspark resident.

“We thought they would stop digging in the pits because of the recent rains, but it appears that they have devised ways of pumping the water out of the pits.”

Tragically, illegal mining has also claimed lives. In December last year, Shelton Ndlovu (20) drowned in a pit filled with rainwater along the Lunga River in Umzingwane District

In May last year, two people were killed and several others seriously injured in violent clashes between rival illegal gold mining groups near Cement Siding in Bulawayo.

The fight erupted at Willsgrove East Mine, a registered claim operated by Umguza Black Empowerment Syndicate, over newly discovered gold deposits.

The gold panners reportedly attacked each other with dangerous weapons including picks, machetes and shovels.

Killarney suburb has also seen a surge in illegal mining, with panners using compressors, picks and shovels to extract gold. A panner at a local squatter camp revealed that gold buyers visit the site daily to purchase the ore.

Zimbabwe Miners Federation chief executive officer, Mr Wellington Takavarasha, said in terms of the legal requirements for mining operations, a mine must be at least one kilometre from residential areas and miners must obtain a blasting licence from the Ministry of Mines. Community consent is also required before mining begins.

“The blasting licence that a miner must obtain from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development clearly stipulates that a mine must be at least one kilometre or more away from the nearest human settlements so that when blasting of explosives is done, people are safe from the debris,” he said.

“A miner must also get the consent of the community where they intend to operate before commencing operations, which is why in extreme cases some communities are relocated to make way for mining operations.”

Environmental Management Authority (EMA) spokesperson, Ms Amkela Sidange, said mining is governed by the laws of the country and EMA plays its part in ensuring that certain tenants of the industry that border on environmental issues are adhered to.

“Illegal mining activities can encompass both established mining companies and the typical pick-and-shovel kind of mining. However, EMA conducts regular raids to make sure that miners comply with the rules and regulations that govern the industry in terms of complying with environmental issues,” she said.

EMA conducts awareness campaigns in communities and organised mining groups that come together to form mining clusters.

“Mining results in the loss of ecological ecosystems in the form of trees and bio-diversity and from our side EMA, it’s important to make sure that all environmental related regulations are adhered to,” said Ms Sidange