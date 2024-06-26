Bulawayo success inspires ZB Financial Holdings’ second expo in Harare

Business Writer

BUILDING on the success of its recent inaugural Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Expo and Workshop in Bulawayo, ZB Financial Holdings (ZBFH), is now gearing up for the upcoming edition in Harare this week as it pushes to empower Harare’s vibrant SMEs sector and accelerate their growth.

The Expo, themed: “Accelerating growth of SMEs through financial partnerships,” aligns perfectly with ZBFH’s vision of improving lives through service and one of its key strategic pillars of sustainability through financial literacy.

During the event participating SMEs will be equipped with financial literacy training, funding options, account opening opportunities, sustainability and access to markets, among others.

The expo will include a workshop for registered SMEs, providing in-depth financial knowledge and estate planning, as well as an SME Exhibition open to the public, highlighting a variety of products and services.

Organisers expect the platform to foster collaboration and growth with other benefits such as encouraging collaboration and knowledge sharing among SMEs, and offering valuable insights from industry experts and entrepreneurs.

“We’re vested in the development of SMEs and financial inclusion,” said Dr Shepherd Fungura, ZB Financial Holdings Group CEO.

“This Expo provides a platform for SMEs to gain knowledge on best practices, funding options, and more. We are committed to supporting SMEs throughout the country.”

Dr Fungura highlighted the additional benefits such as networking and business idea exchange opportunities, a launch pad for upcoming Harare-based SMEs to highlight their offerings, as well as the potential for forging new partnerships and unlocking business opportunities.

ZB Financial Holdings is a diversified financial services group offering banking, investment, and insurance solutions.