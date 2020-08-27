Bulawayo Table Tennis Association holds 3-day virtual course for coaches

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Table Tennis Association (BTTA) will conclude its virtual Level 1 three-day coaching course on Friday.

The course got kicked-off on Wednesday with an enrolment of over 200 coaches from around the country.

BTTA chairperson Bibiana Ncube said the course is meant to help equip coaches with the requisite skills to promote the sport in the country.

“This is a national coaching Level 1 course being facilitated by our national president Noah Fernando and national technical director Nelson Madzoreke. We believe this course is going to empower our coaches, as it’s a free course and all those that entered just needed connectivity. At the end, participants will get certificate,” said Ncube.

She further stated that the course comes at a time when Bulawayo province is in the process of reviving table tennis by urging schools and tertiary institutions to introduce table tennis in their extracurricular activities to help develop the game in Zimbabwe.

Table tennis is among sports that have been given the go ahead to resume activities under strict health and safety measures in accordance with the country’s Covid-19 lockdown protocols.

Ncube said they are in the process of organising an amateur tournament in the next few weeks if given the green light. – @innocentskizoe