Bulawayo teams confident of good outing on NPL round four

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

BULAWAYO teams participating at the 2024 National Premier League (NPL) are confident that positive results will come their way in round four of games which started today across the country.

At Queens Sports Club, Queens Cricket Club will be up against Mbizo Cricket Club while Amakhosi Cricket Club travelled to Kwekwe for a date against Rainbow Cricket Club at Kwekwe Sports Club. Bulawayo Athletic Club is up against Knights Cricket Club at Masvingo Sports Club.

Queens head coach, Chris Mpofu said playing in familiar conditions will assist them in their quest of registering their second win of the season. He also believes that experience will be the difference maker.

“We are looking at winning this game. We are playing at home, we know our conditions and it is our target to win every game that we play at home. The boys have been playing well in the past two games and we have more experience in playing in the NPL than our opponents and that should work to our favour,” said Mpofu.

Amakhosi gaffer, Thabo Mboyi said they will not be intimidated by their opponents who have had a better start than them so far. Rainbow have only suffered one defeat in their opening three games while Amakhosi have won one.

“The guys are hyped and ready to go, drawing inspiration from the previous game which went well. Hopefully, today’s result will go in our favour, the boys are pumped. We are not intimidated by them, we want to go and play to the best of our ability,” said Mboyi.

BAC is the only side from Bulawayo yet to taste victory three games into the season, however, for Mandisi Moyo, their coach, they will continue giving their all until the desired result comes their way.

“We are taking it one game at a time. We will be putting our best foot forward today and whatever happens, the best team would have won, I don’t want to stress too much,” said Moyo.

In other matches taking place today, Takashinga Patriots 1 will be up against new boys SOGO Rangers at Old Georgians Sports Club while Westside Cricket Club are facing Takashinga Patriots 2 at Takashinga Cricket Club.

Gladiators face newcomers Rimuka Cricket Club at Kadoma Sports Club while Strikers Cricket Club host Scorpions Cricket Club at Old Hararians Sports Club.

– @brandon_malvin