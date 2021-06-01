Bulawayo teams gear up for Zimbabwe Open qualifiers

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO volleyball teams are gearing themselves for the Zimbabwe Open qualifiers to be held in the city on June 18.

The qualifiers will mark the return to competitive volleyball action for the clubs, which have been inactive since March last year.

Teams are set to be grouped according to regions before winners from each region advance to the finals set for the Midlands.

Harare, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central teams will be based in Harare, while Gweru will play host to Mashonaland West and Midlands sides, with Manicaland teams setting up base in Masvingo.

Bulawayo will host teams from Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South and one team per gender will qualify from each region for the finals in Gweru on July 3.

Bulawayo Volleyball Association (BVA) chairperson William Mazviro said: “There is a lot of work to be done. However, our teams are ready to tackle the challenge posed by Matabeleland North and South. And we hope to emerge with the ticket to represent the region. There is definitely a lot of rust to be removed, but we trust we will be able to shine as a province.”

Last week, the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) invited clubs that wish to take part in the national competition to register with their provincial associations.

Hurricanes, Nust, Bulawayo Poly, Luveve High, Spartans and ZRP Raiders are among the BVA league teams that are expected to take part in the qualifiers.

The Zimbabwe Open will set the tone for the season’s national league and has in the past attracted schools and universities as well as teams from neighbouring countries. – @innocentskizoe