Bulawayo teen vies for global ecotourism crown…Appeals for sponsorship

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

MARIA SIBANDA is appealing for help with air tickets so that her daughter, Mandisa Buhlebenkosi Mdluli, can represent the country and Africa in the Miss Teen Ecotourism World pageant in Durban, South Africa.

Mandisa, a 14-year-old learner at Tennyson Hlabangana High School, finished first runner-up in the Miss Teen Ecotourism Zimbabwe contest. She was later crowned Miss Teen Ecotourism Africa during an online pageant on April 18.

With her title secured, she now needs sponsorship so that she can travel to Durban for the international pageant scheduled for June 14.Sibanda said that she had already prepared some of the necessary items, but Mandisa still requires a national costume and flags for the competition.

“I am appealing to the people of Zimbabwe to assist us with air tickets so that we can travel with Mandisa. She is a minor and has to be accompanied to the pageant in Durban. I will be glad if we get assistance so she can represent the country,” said Sibanda.Mandisa is ecstatic about representing her nation and continent.

“I’m grateful for the enormous opportunity to be part of this international pageant. I’m excited and humbly ask for sponsorship to cover my travel costs and modelling attire,” said Mandisa.The pageant’s primary mission is to raise awareness about ecotourism, environmental preservation and wildlife protection.