Bulawayo tennis youngster shines in Mutare 

Brandon Moyo

[email protected]

A BULAWAYO tennis youngster has been doing well in the court in Mutare where he managed to scoop two medals in tournaments played last week.

The youngster, Bryne Dube won two gold medals in two different tournaments in Mutare as he has been doing well across national championships. Competing in the Under-14 boys’ categories, his first tournament was the Thomas Frank Martin Tournament and the other one was the Manicaland Open.

In the Thomas Frank Martin championship, the Bulawayo youngster won the top prize after beating Kevin Saravoye 6-2 and 6-2 in the final to claim gold. In his second event, in the Manicaland Open, he went on to beat Saravoye once again to complete a double over him.

Dube won the match with scores of 7-5 and 6-0 to claim his second silverware and round up a brilliant run in Mutare. Before Mutare, the young tennis ace won the under-14s category in the Tarryn Leigh De Souza tournament that was played at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC).

“He (Dube) has been working hard since the start of the year, with his hard work showing the results he has yielded in a short space of time. I hope he continues his fine run in the next tournaments to come,” said his coach, Friedlander Kunta.

Out of the six national tournaments held all over the country, Dube has won three of the five tournaments he participated in. – @brandon_malvin