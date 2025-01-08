Bulawayo thieves grab safe with US$10,5k and dump it intact along streambank

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

IN a comical heist that has stunned authorities, thieves struck a Bulawayo shop under the cover of darkness, making off with a safe containing US$10 569.

A bizarre series of events that culminated in the unknown suspects dumping the safe, intact with all the cash along a streambank after apparently failing to open it, unfolded.

On 6 January 2025, the thieves smashed a window pane, folded back the burglar bars, and gained unfettered access to the premises.

They grabbed a Chubb safe, hauling it out on a Jack trolley, leaving a trail of clues that would later prove crucial in police investigations.

In a Press Statement, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said: “then tracked the trolley marks towards Tshabalala and managed to recover the safe which had US$10 569 still intact and cash still in the safe along stream bank near a Beer Garden in Tshabalala, Bulawayo. The Jack Trolley was not recovered. The total value stolen is

US$11 869 and total value recovered US$11 269.”