Bulawayo to host exporters conference

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

BULAWAYO is set to host a week-long Exporters Conference organised by ZimTrade with the aim of enhancing dialogue and connecting policy-makers and business leaders across various sectors.

The annual event will also serve as a dynamic platform for local businesses to network, collaborate, innovate, and devise strategies that will bolster Zimbabwe’s trade balance.

The national trade promotion and development body said the Exporters Conference, which returns to Bulawayo is set for 14-18 October 2024 and will run concurrently with the Buyers’ Seminar, rebranded as “Buyers Shop at Zim”, on 16 October.

The seminar aims to provide invaluable opportunities for local businesses to connect with international market buyers. The trade promotional body said the annual flagship event for exporters is set to reach new heights this year, with a significant expansion in its format.

The conference will be held under the theme: “Qala/Tanga/Start”. ZimTrade chief executive officer, Mr Allan Majuru, said the expansion of the programme into a week is a major step in creating space for businesses to expand beyond Zimbabwe.

“This year’s extension to a full week marks a significant milestone in our journey towards enhancing Zimbabwe’s export capabilities. By returning to Bulawayo and incorporating a rich array of exhibitions, side events, and company visits, we are creating a robust platform for local businesses to connect, collaborate, and innovate,” he said.

“This extended period provides more time for meaningful discussions, and also opens doors for exploring diverse strategies to drive our export growth.”

The exhibition is expected to culminate in the highly anticipated Exporters Conference and Awards ceremony on October 17 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre.

ZimTrade said industry-driven resolutions are expected to be produced, which will inform engagement activities that ZimTrade will use to facilitate improving Zimbabwe’s export capacity and the ease of doing export business.

The rebranded Buyers Shop at Zim aim to provide invaluable opportunities for local businesses to connect with international market buyers.

“This year the organisation is bringing at least 15 buyers from markets such as Zambia, Mozambique, South Africa, Botswana, UK, Germany and the Netherlands, just to mention a few, all of which a keen to get a first-hand look at Zimbabwean offerings for their intended markets,” said the agency.

“The seminar is also a chance for local exporters will engage in business-to-business meetings with buyers from the region and beyond.”

Over the years, there have been calls for a multi-pronged approach that prioritises export diversification and value addition to limit Zimbabwe’s exposure to external commodity price shocks.

The country’s export basket is dominated by minerals, which accounts for roughly 80 percent of the country’s foreign exchange.