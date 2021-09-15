Bulawayo to host inaugural MAZ business awards

Business Reporter

BULAWAYO would next week host the inaugural southern region ‘exceptional marketing’ awards that are meant to honour outstanding performers in the marketing industry.

The event is being organised by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) and would be hosted under the theme: “Strong brands: Link to regional awards”.

MAZ corporate communications manager, Auxillia Katongomara, said her organisation has seen it necessary to honour individuals and corporates from the southern part of the country for their outstanding contribution in promoting brand visibility and positive image.

“The inaugural southern region exceptional marketing awards will be held in Bulawayo on the 24th of September and we are expecting 100 delegates as per Covid regulations,” she told Business Chronicle.

“The only way to regional growth is through building strong brands, lasting brands, brands that can stand the test of time, be it corporate brands or personal brands.

“Hence as a professional body we have seen fit to recognise those who have been working and doing well in pushing their brands from this region.”

Katongomara said the southern region, which covers Matabeleland provinces, the Midlands and Masvingo, was a critical market in the economy hence the regional awards would seek to recognise marketing excellence from marketers in this part of the country.

She said nominations for the upcoming event were opened in June and since then there has been an overwhelming response.

“The idea to host regional awards came after we realised that although we have national awards, we have fellow marketers in the regions who do not get a chance to be part of the national exceptional marketing awards yet they will be working hard and pushing brands from the region but not getting the due recognition they deserve,” said Katongomara.

“So, one of the things we have agreed on is that this year we start our own regional marketing, sales and public relations awards to honour and recognise our regional marketers.”

MAZ is a membership driven professional institution whose key mandate is to uplift the marketing profession. It was established in 2007 after realisation that marketing as a profession in Zimbabwe was not being given the due recognition it deserves.

The association also represents the broad spectrum of marketing related professionals, which include, sales, business development, media, advertising, customer service, public relations, digital marketing among others.